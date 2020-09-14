No one injured in Beaver Dam duplex kitchen fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a cooking fire on Monday at 2:40 p.m. and arrived at 113 Rosendale St. to see smoke coming from the second floor of the two story duplex home.

According to the press release from Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel, occupants of the first and second floor apartments were out and safe when firefighters arrived. The occupants from the second floor apartment reported a cooking fire began when they had a pan of oil burning on the stove.

Beaver Dam Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the second floor kitchen with a single hoseline and dry chemical extinguisher. The kitchen sustained heavy damage.

Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, and Inspectional Services. The American Red Cross was called to attend to the needs of the displaced occupants.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be cooking related.

