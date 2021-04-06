No one injured in crash near Beaver Dam Middle School

A Huber inmate was taken back to Dodge County Jail following an accident he was involved in near Beaver Dam Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Beaver Dam Police Second Shift Lieutenant Matt Riel said it was lucky that the accident occurred after the Beaver Dam Middle School students had been released earlier in the afternoon. Police said that around 4:30 p.m. witnesses spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on North Spring Street near Beaver Dam Community Library.

The car had only the male driver in it when it struck the curb and a pole before crossing the lanes of traffic and striking a pole on the other side of the road near the middle school.

The car may have also struck a tree by the middle school as the tracks went up to the tree, however there was no damage to the tree.

“He tried to back up at a high rate of speed and struck another light pole,” Riel said.

The man had no signs of impairment, but the case is still under investigation, Riel said.

There was substantial damage to the lights that were struck and the car was totaled.

“It was fortunate, that he did not hit other cars or people,” Riel said.