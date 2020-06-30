Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells announces pay raises to attract local workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Noah’s Ark waterpark in Wisconsin Dells announced across-the-board raises for seasonal staff June 22, looking to bring in local workers to fill out the park staff.

Like many other Dells businesses, Noah’s Ark employs J-1 students as seasonal workers, with much of the park’s staff living abroad during the offseason. However, due to travel restrictions from COVID-19 countermeasures, the park’s ability to bring in J-1 workers has been severely impacted.

According to General Manager Mark Whitfield, the park’s staff has been cut down to a point where only nine of the park’s rides are open for guests. Even with the push to bring in local staff, Whitfield said that some attractions will remain closed for the duration of 2020.

“We’re anticipating being able to open most of the other rides,” Whitfield said. “We will not open the second, smaller wave pool area, and we will not open the smaller lazy river. There may be one or two other rides where we have copies of those rides in the park that we don’t open.”

Whitfield said that by the end of June, more attractions will be accessible due to increased hiring. In fact, he said Noah’s Ark will employ more Wisconsin residents in 2020 than it has in 15 years.