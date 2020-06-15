Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells prepares to open for the summer with enhanced safety policies

Noah’s Ark announced a June 20 reopening date after staying closed through early June due to COVID-19, bringing in a slate of new safety measures to protect guests and staff.
Like other major parks in the Dells, Noah’s Ark will have new sanitizing stations placed throughout the grounds to promote cleanliness, but general manager Mark Whitfield and his staff aren’t stopping there. Not only will the park set a cap on the number of guests allowed in the park per day, but the park will not offer walk-up ticket sales for the summer.
“We’ve reduced our capacity through eliminating complementary tickets,” Whitfield said. “We’ve reduced our marketing budget, and by doing so, and having people reserve their time online, that will give us a better idea of how many people are coming. And since we are America’s largest waterpark, our capacity is really high.”
Whitfield said the park is not publicizing the exact cap it will hold to, but that guests will be able to plan around and pick which day suits them best.
Upon arriving, guests will have to wear a facemask during the entry process, as well as undergo a temperature check. The Center for Disease Control recommends that anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should self-isolate if possible. Whitfield said that the thermometer used is a quick, non-invasive process, using the best technology available to expedite.
“It’s an electronic reader, so you’ll have an assigned employee, it takes literally a second,” Whitfield said. “All the employees will have their temperature checked prior to entering the park every day… You just point it at someone’s forehead and it gives you an instant reading. Very, very accurate.”
Once guests enter the park, however, they will not be required to wear the masks, as Sauk County guidelines actually prohibit them on any water-based attractions like slides or pools. Additionally, to ensure guest safety, any communal inner tubes or rafts will be regularly sanitized to keep guests germ-free. He said that the presence of chlorinated water will also help discourage the spread of COVID.
Contrarily, employees will wear face guards unless they are in the lifeguard chair, where masks will be off of their faces to prevent any hindrance in potential life saving actions.
Beyond the safety measures, Noah’s Ark made a number of improvements to the park. While there are no new attractions, two of the oldest, the Bermuda Triangle slides and the Paradise Activity pool have been fully remodeled, keeping the feel of the old attractions while updating the equipment.
Also, Whitfield said that all of the park’s bathrooms have been fully gutted and renovated, along with several new shaded areas for guests to enjoy. According to Whitfield, the park also has a new location of the Johnny Rockets restaurant.
“We converted one of our old food stands to a Johnny Rockets, and it’s looking really nice as well,” Whitfield said.
To make reservations or learn more about the park’s safety policies, go to noahsarkwaterpark.com.
