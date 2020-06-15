Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells prepares to open for the summer with enhanced safety policies

“It’s an electronic reader, so you’ll have an assigned employee, it takes literally a second,” Whitfield said. “All the employees will have their temperature checked prior to entering the park every day… You just point it at someone’s forehead and it gives you an instant reading. Very, very accurate.”

Once guests enter the park, however, they will not be required to wear the masks, as Sauk County guidelines actually prohibit them on any water-based attractions like slides or pools. Additionally, to ensure guest safety, any communal inner tubes or rafts will be regularly sanitized to keep guests germ-free. He said that the presence of chlorinated water will also help discourage the spread of COVID.

Contrarily, employees will wear face guards unless they are in the lifeguard chair, where masks will be off of their faces to prevent any hindrance in potential life saving actions.

Beyond the safety measures, Noah’s Ark made a number of improvements to the park. While there are no new attractions, two of the oldest, the Bermuda Triangle slides and the Paradise Activity pool have been fully remodeled, keeping the feel of the old attractions while updating the equipment.