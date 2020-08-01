Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells closes after two employees test positive for COVID-19

"Since opening this summer, Noah's Ark has implemented extensive safety protocols, including temperature checks for all guests and team members, " said Bill Lentz, Vice President of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment. "(We're) requiring face coverings, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols, promoting social distancing, and limiting attendance. We will work closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on any additional recommendations at this time. The park will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization today, and will be closed until further notice. We will provide more information on reopening as soon as possible. We apologize to our guests who intended to visit today, and thank them for their patience and understanding."