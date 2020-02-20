Noll shares comedy classic at Beaver Dam Library

Local historian Roger Noll will continued his successful viewings and commentary with Fred MacMurray’s 1938 comedy classic “Sing, You Sinners.” The movie will be presented Feb. 26, starting at 2 p.m. in Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., in the upstairs Welch Meeting Room.
For a time, Noll operated a museum featuring the films and memorabilia related to Beaver Dam’s most famous native son. In 2019 Noll was quoted as saying, “I’m beginning my second 25 movie presentations in more than 22 years. If I continue to share all of his 83 feature-length movies at this rate, I’ll have to live to be 117.”
MacMurray had strong ties to Beaver Dam. His mother, Maleeta Martin, was related to one of Beaver Dam’s most prominent families. She eventually married Fred MacMurray Sr., the son of a local Presbyterian pastor and an accomplished violinist. To marry any musician was not deemed respectable by Maleeta’s father, however, and she was promptly disinherited.
In August 1908, during a concert tour, Fred (Bud) MacMurray Jr. was born to the couple in Kankakee, Illinois. The family led a nomadic life, taking up residence in California, Chicago and Madison before the marriage dissolved.
Maleeta returned to her hometown, depending on family to help her raise her young son (then age 6).
MacMurray Jr. spent his formative years in the city, developing several lifelong friendships. In high school he was one of the most popular students, taking part in band, orchestra and athletics. He lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track. He received a football scholarship to Carroll College in Waukesha, but left after one semester to pursue a career in music.
In “Sing, You Sinners,” three brothers (played by Fred MacMurray, Bing Crosby and Donald O’Connor) try to scrape a living while helping their widowed mother. Fred is strait-laced while Bing plays the lovable but lazy schemer. Numerous musical numbers are performed as the brothers play at a local restaurant to help ease Mom’s financial strains. The movie ends with a fast paced horse race with Donald as the jockey.
Prior to the movie a comedy show from 1958 will be shared from the Lucille Ball/Desi Arnaz Comedy Hour. The one-hour episode is called “Lucy Hunts for Uranium.” In this show Fred MacMurray joins the Ricardos (Desi and Lucy) and Mertzes (comic sidekicks from the “I love Lucy” show), in the Nevada desert to hunt for radioactive (then thought to be harmless) treasure.
The TV show will be presented at 2 p.m., just prior to the movie. The movie, with a run time of 91 minutes, will begin at 3 p.m.