Election season is underway as candidates gather signatures to make the ballot for the April election.
Candidates have until Jan. 7 to submit the required number of signatures and complete paperwork for the April 7 election.
In Beaver Dam, even-numbered wards are up for election for two-year terms. They are currently held by Therese Henriksen in Ward 2, Cris Olson in Ward 4, Ken Anderson in Ward 6, Jane Loizzo in Ward 8, Kara Nelson in Ward 10, Dan Doyle in Ward 12 and Mary Morgan in Ward 14.
The mayor’s chair is also up for election in 2020 for a three-year term. The incumbent mayor is Becky Glewen.
On the Beaver Dam School District Board of Education, three seats are open for three-year terms. They are currently held by Laura Lerwick, Lisa Panzer and Joanne Tyjeski.
In Horicon, the mayor position will be on the ballot for a two-year term. Jim Grigg is the current mayor. Common Council seats held by Richard Marschke in District 1, Forrest Frami in District 2 and Buzz Vanderhei in District 3 are also on the ballot for two-year terms.
For Horicon School Board, there will be three seats up for election. Two board seats will be up for three-year terms: the city of Horicon seat, held by Jim Grigg, and the town of Burnett seat, held by Nathan Hodgson. There will be a special election for a one-year term to the seat for the villages of Iron Ridge and Kekoskee, held by Janelle Nicolaus.
In Mayville, even-numbered seats will be up for election. Bob Smith is the incumbent in Ward 2, Gene Frings is the incumbent in Wards 4, 7 and 8, and Kim Olson is the incumbent in Ward 6.
The mayor position, currently held by Rob Boelk, will also be up for election.
You have free articles remaining.
For the Mayville School Board, there will be four seats up for election. Two, three-year positions for the city’s Zone IV are currently held by Jennifer Fink and Joe Hohmann. One two-year position for the city’s Zone IV is currently held by Tatiana Shirasaki. One two-year position for Zone II East is held by Richard Fink.
In Juneau, Kay Marose’s seat in Ward 1, Curt Arndt’s seat in Ward 2 and John Schuster’s seat in Ward 3 are up. So is Dan Wegener’s mayor seat.
For Dodgeland School District there will be three seats on the ballot. Troy Schliesman and Stacy Schmitt currently hold seats for the city of Juneau and town of Oak Grove. Anthony Cox holds an at-large seat.
In Fox Lake, the seats for Don Zilewicz in Ward 1, Dan Ault in Ward 2 and Dennis Linke will be in the election, as will the seats for Mayor Tom Bednarek and Municipal Court Judge Richard Quirk.
In Waupun, Pete Kaczmarski in Ward 2, Mike Matoushek Jr. in Ward 4 and Nancy Vanderkin in Ward 6 currently hold seats up for election, as does Mayor Julie Nickel.
For Waupun School Board, city of Waupun representatives Jennie Patrykus and Dylan Weber currently hold seats that will be up for election.
All 33 Dodge County Board of Supervisors seats are up for election.
Circuit Court Judge seats held by Brian Pfitzinger and the retiring Steven Bauer are also up for election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)