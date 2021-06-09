'Normal as normal can be': Columbia County Fair returns for 170th year

The 170th Columbia County Fair should look like a typical fair in July after being held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“We heard from a lot of people who certainly missed it and they wanted it to come back and be as normal as normal can be,” Columbia County Fair Board President Paul Becker said. “It took a lot of cooperation between ourselves, the city of Portage, the 4H and FFA groups and all of our vendors saying they’ll make this go one way or another.”

The event will be held from July 21-25 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage thanks in large part to the easing of local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions, fair organizers said. Attendees won’t be required to wear masks or social distance but hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the event.

“If you don’t feel well, please don’t come,” Board Secretary Marianne McMillan said. “If you want to wear a mask and social distance, please do.”

Youth and adult projects will be shown in the Bidwell Room where attendees will be spread out significantly more than usual since there are no school projects this year, McMillan said. Food service will be arranged so that workers don’t stand too close to each other and the carnival rides will be shut down periodically throughout the day for sanitization.