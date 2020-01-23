Northern Illinois names Columbus student to Dean's List
Northern Illinois names Columbus student to Dean's List

Northern Illinois University announced Sam Kahl from Columbus has made its fall 2019 Dean's List students.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Kahl is majoring in Sport Management - B.S. and is a graduate of Columbus High School.

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university, with expertise that benefits its region and spans the globe in a wide variety of fields, including the sciences, humanities, arts, business, engineering, education, health and law. 

