Northern Lightning returns to Volk Field, sonic booms a possibility

The annual Norther Lightning Counterland training exercise is now in progress at Volk Field near Camp Douglas, with military officials saying central Wisconsin residents can expect to see increased air traffic and should expect the possibility of supersonic booms as more than 1,000 military personnel and 60 aircraft participate in the exercise.

“We are thrilled to once again to host the annual Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field,” said Lt. Col. Ben Staats, the exercise director. “Northern Lightning has evolved into one of the finest exercises in the nation, simulating offensive counter-air and surface-to-air attacks. Our goal is to provide a joint environment where units from multiple branches of the U.S. military can work together to accomplish training that is essential to their operational readiness.”

Held Aug. 9-20, the training exercise is a “tactical-level, joint training exercise replicating today’s air battle space with current and future weapons platforms.” The base is hosting units from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, South Dakota, Virginia and Wisconsin, with personnel from the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, National Guard and Navy.

