Northern Lightning training exercise returns to Volk Field in Juneau County

Held twice a year in 2018 and 2019, Northern Lightning has returned to an annual exercise in 2020. The exercise began in the 2000s before growing into a large-scale training program with units from around the country in 2015. Last year’s May version of the exercise had “350 sorties flown, 400 bombs dropped, and approximately 3,000 ground control tasks were executed at Volk Field, Hardwood Range and Fort McCoy,” according to Vaughn Larson of the Department of Military Affairs.

The exercise is continuing this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though military officials say they have implemented changes to reduce the risk to those participating.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments due to COVID,” Van Roo said. “Though we still have more than 50 aircraft and approximately 1,000 personnel participating, far fewer will be staging out of Volk Field in order to mitigate public health risks. Even amid a pandemic the Air National Guard and our active-duty partners stand ready to complete whatever mission our country asks of us.”

