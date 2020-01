Northland College has named Destiney Elder-Hall to the dean's list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2019 term.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

To qualify for the dean's list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a C. Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.