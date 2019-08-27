Carpenter ants are taking a bite out of Beaver Dam's namesake animal, slowly chewing their way through wooden carvings.
Perhaps the most prominent beaver carving in the city is at a home on Park Avenue. Gene Kirschbaum and Mickale Carter installed the beaver and started a tradition of dressing it up in costumes after famous figures and historical events.
The Schlafer family bought the house this spring, and intended to keep the tradition going, but just received some terrible news.
"We've discovered our beaver has carpenter ants also and it has been recommended that we get it torn down ASAP," Janet Schlafer said, just days after telling the Daily Citizen the wooden statue was staying put. "I'm hoping to do one last costume, although his left arm is loose, which is how we discovered it."
The beaver carving on Park Avenue isn't the first to fall to an infestation of carpenter ants. Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce used to have one in front of its building facing Spring Street that was also decked out in costume, but it, too, had to be removed after the carpenter ants moved in. Although they do not eat wood, the ants burrow into wooden structures to build tunnels and nests.
The chamber is fundraising for a new beaver, this time in fiberglass or concrete.
The beaver on Park Avenue is currently naked. Schlafer said she would like to have one final costume. Her preliminary thought is to have the beaver say, "Even though I'm hollow, my heart is filled with love 4 u Beaver Dam!"
She is imagining the costume to be pink and red with a large heart between the arms, perhaps accompanied by decoration of the tree trunk.
The beaver on Park Avenue began life as a blue spruce on the property that was causing issues as it grew into the home. A chainsaw artist carved it into its current form about a decade ago. Its first costume was a cone head, inspired by the "Saturday Night Live" skit, turning it into a local attraction.
