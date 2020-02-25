'Nothing deep or heavy' about upcoming play in Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lannoye and her cast of nine all agreed their play is perfect for someone who wants to forget their problems. It’s written by Texas native and playwright Pat Cook, known in the drama-sphere for his zany humor and more than 140 plays.

“There’s so much serious stuff going on and we wanted people to enjoy themselves for an evening,” Lannoye said of PACT's play selection process. “It’s all tongue-in-cheek. One of the ladies who comes in to help write the play says, ‘Oh, Dang,’ and then another says, ‘Now, none of that strong language.’

“It’s cute.”

Said Dalton, “There’s nothing deep or heavy about it.”

Iveta Petkova-Ball plays Joan, a character sitting smack in the middle of all the chaos, a character at odds with no one. Petkova-Ball's favorite part of the play is working with cast members from across the region: she and Jordan Finn are from Baraboo, Dalton from Endeavor, Weiss and Prochnow from Pardeeville, Liz Miller from Merrimac, Meg McCullough from Montello and Kelly Sternberg and Jim Helwig are from Portage.

She loves the chaos, too.