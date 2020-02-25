'Nothing deep or heavy' about upcoming play in Portage

Audiences searching for an escape from reality might want to consider the play where no one understands what’s happening right in front of them.
“Most of the characters are confused most of the time,” said actor Eric Weiss, who plays an escaped convict in the Portage Area Community Theatre production, "The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society's First Attempt at Murder.”
Even the title qualifies as a distraction.
“It’s so long, I can hardly remember it,” Director Sheril Lannoye said.
In the play that debuts March 12, a group of women decide to write their own dinner theater murder mystery because they don’t want to pay royalties for someone else’s play.
Fiction immediately blurs with reality.
“It sounds like we’re planning a murder,” said Joanne Dalton, who plays the hostess named Emma. Two escaped convicts eventually arrive at her home, one of them Emma's nephew.
“What’s a nice word for spacey?” Dalton said of her character.
Tim Prochnow plays Officer Kerns, who seems tailor-made for "The Andy Griffith Show."
“He’s not the brightest bulb in the tree,” Prochnow said of Kerns. “He’s like Barney Fife: He sees what’s happening but doesn’t tie things together.”
Lannoye and her cast of nine all agreed their play is perfect for someone who wants to forget their problems. It’s written by Texas native and playwright Pat Cook, known in the drama-sphere for his zany humor and more than 140 plays.
“There’s so much serious stuff going on and we wanted people to enjoy themselves for an evening,” Lannoye said of PACT's play selection process. “It’s all tongue-in-cheek. One of the ladies who comes in to help write the play says, ‘Oh, Dang,’ and then another says, ‘Now, none of that strong language.’
“It’s cute.”
Said Dalton, “There’s nothing deep or heavy about it.”
Iveta Petkova-Ball plays Joan, a character sitting smack in the middle of all the chaos, a character at odds with no one. Petkova-Ball's favorite part of the play is working with cast members from across the region: she and Jordan Finn are from Baraboo, Dalton from Endeavor, Weiss and Prochnow from Pardeeville, Liz Miller from Merrimac, Meg McCullough from Montello and Kelly Sternberg and Jim Helwig are from Portage.
She loves the chaos, too.
“The author really puts everyone through an interesting sequence of events,” said Petkova-Ball, a Baraboo CAB Theatre member acting in her first Portage play. “Every character is so different from the others and it makes their interactions very colorful.”
Kelly Sternberg plays Opaline, perhaps the only character in the play who has an inkling of what’s happening in the home.
“She’s a little suspicious from the get-go and has a clue these guys (the escaped convicts) are up to no good,” Sternberg said. “I think it’s a nice homage to all those great murder mysteries and old radio programs where the characters are just really out there. I've enjoyed the fast-paced dialogue and banter, all the back and forth.
"It really keeps things moving. There’s a lot to take in at once.”
