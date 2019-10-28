Columbia and Sauk counties will participate in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Convention to provide area veterans with the opportunity to learn about resources.
The convention will include 13 counties from the southern part of the state and will be held Nov. 19 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
The convention serves to provide information on benefits veterans are eligible to receive and benefits the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC) can offer.
“We want to let them know who we are and where they can turn to for help getting all of those benefits,” said Rebekka Carey, Columbia County’s veterans service officer.
The day will consist of breakout sessions with information on topics such as disabilities connected to service, licensing and permits through the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), adaptive sports for those with disabilities, service and emotional support animals and transportation to Veterans Affairs appointments, said Carey.
“This is an opportunity for them to hear information over again and maybe in a different way that might help it sink in a little bit and click,” said Tony Tyczynski, Sauk County veterans service officer. “We give out so much information on a regular basis that you can see their eyes glaze over, and they have that ‘I’m trying to drink from a fire hydrant’ kind of look on their face.”
The event will also include information sessions for caregivers, on dementia care and resources and benefits for dependents.
Tyczynski encourages veterans to attend so they can fully understand and be informed of the resources and benefits available and how to receive them.
“In the world of the VA, knowledge is power and VA is very complex and is not user friendly. The benefits are so intricate and complex and so unique to each veteran,” said Tyczynski. “It is very important that they get as much information as they can, and for them to know that we are here to help them navigate that bureaucracy.”
The deadline to register for the convention is Nov. 8 and those interested can contact their county ADRC. Transportation can be arranged with local ADRC’s.
