Now is a great time to support local journalism with a digital subscription

Timely, local news has never been more important and the Capital Newspapers staff in Beaver Dam, Baraboo and Portage are working harder than ever to provide the information you need to stay safe and up to date.

While we continue to produce and print papers delivered to your doorstep, we have also expanded our reach and capabilities through technology. Our recent coverage of the election included photo galleries and video. We interviewed election officials and voters alike and described the process from start to finish.

We are participating in regional news reporting projects such as COVID-19 coverage. More than a dozen other newspapers and online media companies throughout the Midwest have joined forces with Capital Newspapers to show the broader impact of the virus -- not just in Wisconsin, but how we compare to the rest of our neighboring states.

Special Midwest investigative reports have been regularly published by this team since the pandemic began.

Our growing commitment to produce local, relevant journalism and deliver it via email, mobile app and through social media make this a great time to become a digital member. And right now, we offer a special rate of $3 for 13 weeks.