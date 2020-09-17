 Skip to main content
Oak Grove crash claims life of Hustisford man
Oak Grove crash claims life of Hustisford man

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A Hustisford man has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the town of Oak Grove. 

Mark P. Schmidt, 68, died after a cras at the intersection of County A and County W around 4:22 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that the car, driven by 68-year-old Mark P. Schmidt of Hustisford, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the northbound tractor trailer, pushing the sedan into the squad car that was waiting to turn left.

Deputy Jeremy McCarty, 27, of Juneau and tractor trailer driver, Nicholas D. Retzlaff, 22, of Ripon received minor injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate noting the conflict of interest with a deputy involved.

