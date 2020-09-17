Oak Grove crash claims life of Hustisford man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hustisford man has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the town of Oak Grove.

Mark P. Schmidt, 68, died after a cras at the intersection of County A and County W around 4:22 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that the car, driven by 68-year-old Mark P. Schmidt of Hustisford, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the northbound tractor trailer, pushing the sedan into the squad car that was waiting to turn left.

Deputy Jeremy McCarty, 27, of Juneau and tractor trailer driver, Nicholas D. Retzlaff, 22, of Ripon received minor injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office asked the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate noting the conflict of interest with a deputy involved.

