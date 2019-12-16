Oak Ridge Boys gear up for annual show at Dells' Crystal Grand

One of the longest-running country acts in American history is returning to the Wisconsin Dells for their annual Christmas show at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre.
The Oak Ridge Boys, who have performed with their current lineup since 1973, are in the midst of their 30th annual Christmas tour. They’re set to perform at the Crystal Grand on Dec. 21, and according to bass singer Richard Sterban, the group cherishes their annual visits to the Dells.
“In a lot of ways, it’s become a tradition,” Sterban said. “When we first started coming up there, the place was completely new. We used to come up there in the summertime, but several years ago they decided to do a Christmas show there.”
While the Dells is one of the band’s 22 stops on their annual tour, Sterban enjoys coming back to the Dells because of the audience’s enthusiasm. According to him, audience members plan their holidays around catching the band’s annual performance.
While their Christmas tour has run every year since 1989, the history of the band itself goes back much further. The Oak Ridge Boys began life in the 1940s as the Georgia Clodhoppers, who served as local entertainment in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for people working on the atomic bomb, who weren’t permitted to leave for security reasons.
“The Georgia Clodhoppers had security clearance, and they went in on a regular basis,” Sterban said. “And as a result of going to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, they changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet.”
You have free articles remaining.
That band performed under that name through the 1950s, at which point they broke up, but younger musicians reformed under the name the band holds today. According to the band’s official history, the Oak Ridge Boys saw more than 30 different members through the late 1960s.
At that point, the group’s current lineup of Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Joe Bonsall and Sterban began to take shape. Bonsall and Sterban were initially fans of the group, but received their calls to join in the early 1970s when the group’s previous tenor and bass left the band.
“We’ve been like this since then, close to 50 years,” Sterban said. “And we had a sense of history about us… and we feel like we want to continue that history as long as we possibly can.”
The Christmas show the Oak Ridge Boys are set to bring to the Dells in 2019 will come as a brand-new format for audience members. The band released their eighth Christmas album this year, and plan to heavily feature the new material.
According to Sterban, The Oak Ridge Boys’ Down Home Christmas was produced by six-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb. The Nashville-based Cobb works with many of the biggest names in country music, from Luke Bryan to Jason Isbell.
“Dave Cobb is very hot right now, he’s very in demand,” Sterban said. “This latest album is just a little bit different, and we’ve incorporated a lot of these new songs into our Christmas show.”
Tickets are on sale now at crystalgrand.com.