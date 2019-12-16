Oak Ridge Boys gear up for annual show at Dells' Crystal Grand

One of the longest-running country acts in American history is returning to the Wisconsin Dells for their annual Christmas show at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre.

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have performed with their current lineup since 1973, are in the midst of their 30th annual Christmas tour. They’re set to perform at the Crystal Grand on Dec. 21, and according to bass singer Richard Sterban, the group cherishes their annual visits to the Dells.

“In a lot of ways, it’s become a tradition,” Sterban said. “When we first started coming up there, the place was completely new. We used to come up there in the summertime, but several years ago they decided to do a Christmas show there.”

While the Dells is one of the band’s 22 stops on their annual tour, Sterban enjoys coming back to the Dells because of the audience’s enthusiasm. According to him, audience members plan their holidays around catching the band’s annual performance.

While their Christmas tour has run every year since 1989, the history of the band itself goes back much further. The Oak Ridge Boys began life in the 1940s as the Georgia Clodhoppers, who served as local entertainment in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for people working on the atomic bomb, who weren’t permitted to leave for security reasons.