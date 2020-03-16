Obama photographer Pete Souza featured speaker at Columbia County Democrats' dinner

Columbus resident Mary Arnold, chair of the Democratic Party of Columbia County, announces that President Barack Obama’s oﬃcial White House photographer, Pete Souza, will be the featured speaker at the party’s annual dinner on Sunday, March 29 at the Best Western Hotel in Portage, located just outside Portage at 2701 Highway CX.

Souza will present a program showing some of his favorite images from President Obama’s eight years in oﬃce, and will reﬂect on the character and integrity of the president he spent time with every day.

Doors open for the event at noon for socializing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raﬄe and a cash bar. The luncheon starts at 1 p.m. and Souza will speak at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and all are welcome. The price will increase to $50 on March 22 and this is expected to be a very popular event so get tickets soon. Checks can be sent to Matt Foster at 408 W. Pleasant St., Portage WI 53901. Tickets can also be purchased online at: https://tinyurl.com/qqlaw56.