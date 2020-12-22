Aalpoel, Helen

Helen was born April 27, 1931, in the town of Alto, the daughter of Herman and Allie Bronkhorst Medema. On Oct. 24, 1947, she married John Aalpoel Jr. in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed in the town of Waupun until 1959. Helen was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory in Waupun for 12 years, waitressed at Hopp's Restaurant for 12 years, and then owned and operated Helen's Kitchen in Waupun for nine years, retiring in 1986. While a member of First Reformed Church, Helen taught Sunday school for several years. Helen was a hospice volunteer for seven years and a member of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun. Helen and John enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala., for 12 years and two years in Tucson, Ariz.