Aalsma, Norman

Norm was born Feb. 12, 1941, in the town of Alto, the son of Cornelius and Henrietta Van Galen Aalsma. On Aug. 30, 1963, he married Mary Landaal in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married life. Norm was employed by Waupun Public Utilities for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He served the Waupun Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years, retiring as Assistant Chief in 2006. Norm served with the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun where he served as deacon and was involved with Acts of Kindness and Helping Hands. Norm and Mary have enjoyed spending winter months in Florida. Norm enjoyed being with his family and supporting the grandchildren in their sporting events. He was meticulous in caring for his home, lawn, and helping his neighbors.