Aaroen, Mary Ann (Engelbrecht)

Mary Ann was a resident of Beaver Dam since 1960. She was a 1948 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. She then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a degree in early childhood education. Mary Ann taught school in Ames, Iowa, Boehlingen, Germany, and Madison, Wis. She then taught pre-school for 26 years at the Grace Presbyterian Pre-School in Beaver Dam, before retiring in 1997. She also worked with the Beaver Dam School District as a summer school teacher, and at Evenson's Hallmark Store in Beaver Dam. Mary Ann was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served on the Parish Education, Congregational Health, Building, and Befrienders committees. She was also a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority, and served as a volunteer at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital for many years.