Aaroen, Vernon Martin

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. - Vernon M. Aaroen, of Gold Canyon, Ariz., formerly of Randolph, Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the son of Martin and Elizabeth (Bultman) Aaroen, who preceded him in death. He married Peggy Le Berg on June 21, 1974.

He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and was a First Lieutenant in the U. S. Army, Signal Corp. He served as CEO of Farm Credit Services in Juneau and Janesville, Wis., for 34 years before retiring in 1992. He then moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1997 and has been a year-round resident since that time, enjoying retirement with his wife and friends of Mountain Brook Village. Vern especially enjoyed his time on the golf course with the "Good Old Boys," and his former days on the farm with his Belgian draft horses.