Aaron M. Houk, 22, of North Freedom, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis., with Mike Harrison presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 3:30 p.m.
Aaron was born May 14, 1997, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Michael (Tina) Houk and Stacey (Matt) Ward Nelson. Aaron enjoyed football, WWE Wrestling, gaming and Nascar. He also enjoyed coaching football. Aaron loved to drink mountain dew and eat pizza.
Aaron is survived by his parents; grandparents Jerry and Jan Ward; sisters, Brianna (Phil) and Shyanne; step-sisters, Tabitha and Kahlysta; step-brothers, Dan, Austin and Robert; Godparents, Michael and Connie Ploof. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Foust; grandfather, Robert Houk and nephew, Robert Jon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)