Jan. 11, 1996—Oct. 25, 2022

BARBOO—Aaron Joseph Hamilton passed away on Oct. 25, 2022 at home at the age of 26. Aaron, son of Craig and Debra (Seefeld) Hamilton was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Jan. 11, 1996 and was baptized and confirmed at Baraboo First United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 2014.

Aaron worked for Culvers in Baraboo and enjoyed being a volunteer in the Physical Therapy Department at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting Power Rangers, assembling Legos, playing video games, movies and dinner out with his family friend, Ann.

Friends and family will remember Aaron for being easy going; despite having many health challenges from early on three words that the family hold dear to describe Aaron are survivor, fighter and angel (given to him during his cancer treatments).

Survivors include his loving parents, Craig and Debra; brother, Daniel Hamilton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; special family friend, Ann Haugen; and his furry family cats.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert and Beatrice Hamilton, Neil and Donna Seefeld and brother, Clinton Robert and aunt, Lisa Dillon.

Memorial Services for Aaron will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Rev. Cathy Christman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at First United Methodist Church.

To honor Aaron, the family encourages all friends and family to wear his favorite color, orange, to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann Haugen for being such a big part of Aaron’s life; UW Carbone Cancer Center and the American Family Children’s Hospital for caring for Aaron in his early years of life.