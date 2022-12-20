WATERTOWN—Aaron Lentz, age 25 of Watertown, WI, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at home on the family farm unexpectedly due to complications from a seizure. Aaron, youngest son of Dennis and Dawn (Lee) Lentz was born Sept. 22, 1997 in Baraboo. He was homeschooled K-12 and obtained his Associate Degree in Church Ministries from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, WI. He had various jobs after leaving home, one of which being a camp counselor for two years and as a grounds maintenance lead at Camp Joy in Whitewater, WI during the summers. He was currently employed by Griffin Armament in Watertown. Aaron enjoyed participating in dramatic productions in college as well as Vacation Bible School skits at Calvary Baptist Church in Sauk City, where he attended growing up. He loved studying history, particularly the Battle of the Alamo as well as the 1835-1836 Texas revolution, the American Civil War and WWII; as well as reading about historical figures such as Davy Crockett, Sam Houston and James Bowie. As a young teenager he accepted Christ as his Savior and sought to live a life that was pleasing to God. He attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown.