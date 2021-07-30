Abegglen, Edna A.

Edna was born on Sept. 26, 1929, in Springfield, Wis., to Leo and Emma (Wobschal) Spath. Edna was married to Emil J. Abegglen on April 30, 1950, in Springfield. She worked for over 20 years at Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Portage until 1978, when it closed, and then went to work at AMPI until her retirement in 1991. Edna was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and the Women’s Guild. She loved sewing and playing cards with friends.

Edna is survived by her daughter, June Gwin (Kenneth Marino) of Middletown, Del.; son-in-law, Robert M. Hintz Sr. of Montello; four grandchildren, Teri Burns (Thomas) of Pardeeville, Charles (Susann) Gwin III of Browns Mills, N.J., April Gustus (Dawn) of Galena, Md., and Robert Hintz Jr. of Pardeeville; two great-grandsons, Robert M. Hintz III of Montello and Grayson Gustus of Galena, Md.; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister, Irene (Ken) Schwerbel of Menasha; sisters-in law, Jerrie Spath of Oxford, Ruth Budde of Portage, and Barbara Natalia of Bakersfield, Calif.; brother-in-law, Gene Hume of Madison; and other near relatives and friends. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Emil “Hans”; daughter, Kathie J. Hintz; her parents; her father- and mother-in law, Emil C. and Mildred (Braatz) Abegglen; two sisters, Laurene Wakershauser and Elaine Jahnke; one brother, Gustav Spath; sisters-in-law, Ida Janisch, Adaline Hume, Helen Dean, and Margret Abegglen; and brothers-in-law, Edward Wakershauser, Herbert Jahnke, William Abegglen, Harry Janisch, Louis Dean and Bruce Budde.