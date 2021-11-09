Abfall, Jon S.

Jon Steven Abfall was born on May 6, 1948, to Stephen J. and Arlene E. (Girard) Abfall in Beaver Dam, Wis. He lived his entire life in Beaver Dam. He went to college at University of Wisconsin–Madison, majoring in history. Jon went back to school at Edgewood College in Madison, where he earned a master's in social innovation and sustainability leadership, just last year. On Sept. 28, 1996, he was united in marriage with Kathleen "Kay" Wild-Bord at the Spring House in Swan City Park. Jon proudly delivered mail to so many people in Beaver Dam for 28 years, retiring in 2008. He was involved in many organizations, serving as officer for the National Association of Letter Carriers, Federal Credit Union, Exchange Club of Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis and Beaver Dam JCs, to name a few. Jon was also Alderperson for Beaver Dam Ward 3 for seven years. He loved reading and attending plays, as well as listening to music. He cared a great deal about the community of Beaver Dam and would help with the food drives at the post office. Jon was always willing to help out with projects to help make Beaver Dam a place one would be proud to call "home." His greatest joy was when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren.