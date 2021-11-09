Abfall, Jon S.

BEAVER DAM - Jon S. Abfall, age 73, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home, from a very aggressive form of cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
There will be a private service for Jon, and inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Jon Steven Abfall was born on May 6, 1948, to Stephen J. and Arlene E. (Girard) Abfall in Beaver Dam, Wis. He lived his entire life in Beaver Dam. He went to college at University of Wisconsin–Madison, majoring in history. Jon went back to school at Edgewood College in Madison, where he earned a master's in social innovation and sustainability leadership, just last year. On Sept. 28, 1996, he was united in marriage with Kathleen "Kay" Wild-Bord at the Spring House in Swan City Park. Jon proudly delivered mail to so many people in Beaver Dam for 28 years, retiring in 2008. He was involved in many organizations, serving as officer for the National Association of Letter Carriers, Federal Credit Union, Exchange Club of Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis and Beaver Dam JCs, to name a few. Jon was also Alderperson for Beaver Dam Ward 3 for seven years. He loved reading and attending plays, as well as listening to music. He cared a great deal about the community of Beaver Dam and would help with the food drives at the post office. Jon was always willing to help out with projects to help make Beaver Dam a place one would be proud to call "home." His greatest joy was when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jon is survived by his wife, Kay of Beaver Dam; children, Michael Abfall, Kelly Wood, and Daniel (Erica) Abfall, all of Beaver Dam; step-children, Jeffrey (Solthaya) Bord of Juneau, Matthew (Janiel) Bord of Cedarburg, and Rebecca Bord of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Spencer, Joseph and Brittany, Aubrey, Brody and Claire, Yasmeen, Quinn and Aiden, Marek and Collette, and Mason; brother, Leslie Abfall of Tampa, Fla.; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Connie (Ron) Gourlie of Texas, Wanda (Dennis) Baldus of Minnesota, and Larry (Dawn)Wild of Sun Prairie; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his parents-in-law, Ben and Gladys Wild.
Memorials may be made in Jon S. Abfall's name to the Beaver Dam Area Foundation for the Abfall Fund, where funds will be used to plant trees and help make Beaver Dam an even more beautiful place to live.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
