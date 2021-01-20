Abler, Peter J.

BEAVER DAM - Peter J. Abler, age 71, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a celebration of Pete's life at a later date.
Peter J. Abler was born on June 2, 1949, in Beaver Dam, to Alfred and Josephine (Bieschel) Abler. He married Darlene Bilke on June 27, 1970, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Pete owned Park Avenue Towing and Repair in Beaver Dam. He was loyal to his customers; no matter what time of the day or night it was, or if he had to miss a birthday party or Easter Dinner, Passionate Pete would be there to help. He always said, "Don't Cuss...Call Us!" Pete enjoyed NASCAR and was a loyal Packers fan. He loved his family and dogs, Sophie and Petey, with all his heart. He will be missed by all of them.
Pete is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Stacy (John) Prust; grandchildren, Allison (Tim) Klug, Christopher Prust, Shania Abler (Elijah Koenig), and Kylie Hupf; brother, Richard (Judy) Abler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Katie Fraber (Steve), Warren Bilke, David Bilke, Cindy Bilke (Dennis), Kelly and Linda Bilke, and Roxanne and Dave Hess; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Maxine and Warren Bilke; his daughter, Nicky Abler; sisters-in-law, Sherri Bilke and Kay Bilke; nephew, Michael Quinn; and great-nephew, Riley Bilke.
Memorials may be made in Peter J. Abler's name to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
