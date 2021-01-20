Abler, Peter J.

Peter J. Abler was born on June 2, 1949, in Beaver Dam, to Alfred and Josephine (Bieschel) Abler. He married Darlene Bilke on June 27, 1970, at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Pete owned Park Avenue Towing and Repair in Beaver Dam. He was loyal to his customers; no matter what time of the day or night it was, or if he had to miss a birthday party or Easter Dinner, Passionate Pete would be there to help. He always said, "Don't Cuss...Call Us!" Pete enjoyed NASCAR and was a loyal Packers fan. He loved his family and dogs, Sophie and Petey, with all his heart. He will be missed by all of them.