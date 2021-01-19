Abler, Peter J.

BEAVER DAM - Peter J. Abler, age 71, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

