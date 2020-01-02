Ada Christian, 93, Watertown

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with the Rev. David Phillips officiating. Burial will take place at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Elevator Fund or the charity of one’s choice. HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com .

Ada Augusta Kuehl was born on September 24, 1926 in the Town of Lebanon, the daughter of Louis and Cora (nee Tietz) Kuehl. On October 20, 1946 she was united in marriage to Gerhard E. Christian at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Ada and Gerhard farmed in the Town of Lebanon. Gerhard preceded her in death on March 24, 1994. Ada was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon where she served with the Women of the Church. She worked at Tri-County Vending and as a cook at Veldhuizen Vending in Watertown for over 20 years. She also was a life member of the Lebanon Historical Society, a member of the Lebanon Fire Auxiliary, and a charter member of the Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club. She enjoyed playing cards, baking kranz kuchen, surrounding her home with beautiful flowers, and creating a welcoming atmosphere for anyone who came to visit. Ada’s steadfast faith guided her through her entire life, and her spunk and kindhearted spirit will be greatly missed. The lives Ada has touched far exceed her loving family listed below.