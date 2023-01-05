March 10, 1995—Jan. 1, 2023

BLUE MOUNDS—Adam J. Gleichauf, age 27, of Blue Mounds, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Adam, son of Edward and Susan (Littlebear) Gleichauf, Sr. was born March 10, 1995. He was currently employed Brunsell Lumber and Tyrol Basin. He enjoyed fishing, attending concerts and traveling with his travel “budday”, Cortney.

Survivors include his son, Carter; brother, Edward (Rhonda Briggs) Gleichauf, Jr.; sister-in-law, Christina Gutierrez; nieces: Sofia, Taijha, Sophie; nephew, Tyler; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ben.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.