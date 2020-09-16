Adamczak, Cory James

LA CROSSE - Cory James Adamczak, age 24 of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Necedah, Wis. passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 8, 1995 to Daniel and Jennifer (Klein) Adamczak. Following graduation from Necedah High School, Cory attended college and then joined his father and his brother in their family owned Eurotech autobody business in Necedah. While in high school, Cory was very athletic, excelling in Basketball, Football, Power-lifting and Track & field. It was in track & field where Cory competed with the "four horsemen" where he broke records at both the state and local levels. Cory gained a real passion for the outdoors, learning from his uncle Richie. He Loved duck hunting this time of year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms and searching for Native American arrowheads, even once having found a spear in the Mississippi River Valley.