Adams, David A.

BELOIT - David A. Adams, 72, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Sun Valley Terrace.

He was born August 31, 1947 in Baraboo, the son of George W. and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Adams. David attended Beloit Schools.

David was employed by Beloit Corporation and the Kalahari. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #191. David enjoyed camping and most recently going to the casino.

Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Adams; two grandchildren; step daughters, Jennifer Blum and Jodelle Ovist both of Beloit; mother, Dorothy (Robert) Carr of Roscoe, Ill.; sister, Cathy (Bill McRoberts) Blakley; nieces, Shelly (Dan) Garthwaite of Beloit, and Tami Visgar of Whitewater; step sister, Sandy (Clay) Lavrenz; special step nieces, Jodi (Dan) Ewers and Wendy (Shane) Myhres; great niece, Madison Kline; great nephew, Cole Kline; close friends, Jerry Blakley and Steve Pandow.

He was predeceased by his father, sister, Sandy Visgar; nephews, Jamie Blakley and Bert "Moose" Visgar; and niece, Tara Visgar.

There will be no services for David. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.