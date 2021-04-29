Adams, Lorraine Lewison

RIO - Lorraine Lewison Adams died peacefully April 25, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born in Columbus in 1931.

After graduating from Rio High School in 1949, she attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, to study music. Before graduating she moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the U.S. Navy. While living in Washington, D.C., she met the love of her life, Charlie Adams, whom she married in 1952. They spent most of their married life in Birmingham, Ala., where Lorraine devoted much of her time to raising her daughter. While living in Birmingham she also discovered her artistic talents when she learned to design, create, and paint intricate porcelain figurines. She also became an accomplished china painter.

She spent many years creating beautiful works of art that she loved sharing with her friends and family. Lorraine was a cherished grandmother and loved watching her grandchildren play hockey, baseball, softball, volleyball, and do archery. She always made sure that she was available to attend every game, school concert, or other event that her grandchildren participated in. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing golf, music, fishing, and travel. Many of her fondest memories were of the many trips and cruises that she took with her family and friends. Lorraine loved life, and she lived each day of her life to the fullest. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.