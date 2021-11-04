Adams, Merry Lou

BRIGGSVILLE – Merry Lou Adams, age 89, passed away at her home in Briggsville on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Merry was born on Jan. 28, 1932, in Baraboo, the only child of Milo and Cleo (Herron) DeLap. She married LeRoy "Barney" Adams on April 17, 1948, in Baraboo. She worked for Woolworths in Baraboo for over 25 years, retiring from there, and enjoyed waitressing at other restaurants. Merry enjoyed fishing, baking, and she loved Elvis! She was a member of the Briggsville United Methodist Church for over 20 years. Merry also was a member of the Red Hat Society and an auxiliary member of the Carl E. Grabman VFW Post #329, Briggsville. She loved roses and reminded people to "Always take time to smell the roses."
She is survived by her children, Terry (Kevin) Brooks, Rockford, and Bobbie Jo (Mike) Greiner, Portage; her grandchildren, Scott (Melissa) Brooks and their children, Grace and Connor, Rockton, Ill., Joseph (Sarah) Brooks, Oregon, Ill., and Jessica Greiner, Portage; her son-in-law, Charles Alysworth, Rockford, Ill.; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Linda; and her four-legged best friend, Gingee.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at BRIGGSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Burial will be private in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carl E. Grabman VFW Post #329, W8539 Wisconsin Highway 23, Briggsville, WI 53920.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)