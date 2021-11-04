Adams, Merry Lou

BRIGGSVILLE – Merry Lou Adams, age 89, passed away at her home in Briggsville on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Merry was born on Jan. 28, 1932, in Baraboo, the only child of Milo and Cleo (Herron) DeLap. She married LeRoy "Barney" Adams on April 17, 1948, in Baraboo. She worked for Woolworths in Baraboo for over 25 years, retiring from there, and enjoyed waitressing at other restaurants. Merry enjoyed fishing, baking, and she loved Elvis! She was a member of the Briggsville United Methodist Church for over 20 years. Merry also was a member of the Red Hat Society and an auxiliary member of the Carl E. Grabman VFW Post #329, Briggsville. She loved roses and reminded people to "Always take time to smell the roses."

She is survived by her children, Terry (Kevin) Brooks, Rockford, and Bobbie Jo (Mike) Greiner, Portage; her grandchildren, Scott (Melissa) Brooks and their children, Grace and Connor, Rockton, Ill., Joseph (Sarah) Brooks, Oregon, Ill., and Jessica Greiner, Portage; her son-in-law, Charles Alysworth, Rockford, Ill.; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Linda; and her four-legged best friend, Gingee.