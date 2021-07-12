Adams, Michael Joseph

Michael was born in Virginia on Dec. 23, 1953 the son of Joseph Michael and Sally Jean (Williams) Adams. Michael worked in construction and became disabled at a young age shortening his career in the construction business. His love of cars, especially a maroon 1948 Chevy led him to a career with Dick “Willy” Williams in Fox Lake. Michael worked alongside Willy for many years, doing body work and painting on cars and trucks in repair. Having a talent in painting, Michael created many oil paintings to which hang in his and other family member’s homes, and also enjoyed working with stained glass. In his free time, Michael loved being outside, with a passion for fishing, and was a past member of the former Fox Lake Lions Club.