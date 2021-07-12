Adams, Michael Joseph

BEAVER DAM—Michael Joseph Adams, Sr. age 67 of Beaver Dam, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Michael was born in Virginia on Dec. 23, 1953 the son of Joseph Michael and Sally Jean (Williams) Adams. Michael worked in construction and became disabled at a young age shortening his career in the construction business. His love of cars, especially a maroon 1948 Chevy led him to a career with Dick “Willy” Williams in Fox Lake. Michael worked alongside Willy for many years, doing body work and painting on cars and trucks in repair. Having a talent in painting, Michael created many oil paintings to which hang in his and other family member’s homes, and also enjoyed working with stained glass. In his free time, Michael loved being outside, with a passion for fishing, and was a past member of the former Fox Lake Lions Club.
Michael will be sadly missed and mourned by his children; Michael J. (Jana) Adams of Beaver Dam, Laura (Rick) Heller of Randolph, Nicholas (Margie) Adams of Waupun, Tina Adams (Marchello Howard) of Beaver Dam and Melody Reichwald; his grandchildren, Evyn and Autum Adams, Leah, Tavish, Bryten and Quwynten Heller, Trayton Adams, Oriana and Anaka Westover, Patience, Keith Jr., Cody and Dylan Reichwald; his siblings, John (Judy) Adams, Nancy Stellick both of Elgin, IL and Cheryl (Bob) Middleton of Fox Lake; the mother of his children, Ellen Rose Adams of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Kathy Lashie and two brothers-in-law, Ed Galey and Tim Stellick.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Marchello Howard for helping Michael and his family during this trying time.
Relatives and friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake. Michael’s final resting place will be in Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, town of Trenton, Dodge County.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
