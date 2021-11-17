 Skip to main content
Adams, Roger
Adams, Roger

PORTAGE - Roger Adams, 64, passed away on Oct. 26, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison after a short illness.

An open house is being held, inviting all to a celebration of life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at the VFW, 215 W. Collins St., Portage. Masks are recommended.

