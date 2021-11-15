PORTAGE—Roger Adams, 64, Portage, Wis., passed on Oct. 26, 2021 at Meriter Hospital in Madison after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Clara Launders and his parents, Elmer and Marilyn Adams.
Roger was well known around Portage for doing what he loved, helping people from mowing lawns, taking out garbage for them and even snow removal to mention a few. He was happy, cheerful and friendly and was well liked by all that met him. He will be missed by all and mostly by his best friend, Kevin Burnside.
An open house is being held, inviting all to a Celebration of Life on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the VFW, 215 W. Collins St., Portage. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested; donations to the family to assist with burial, or in memory of Roger Adams to River Haven Shelter or the Portage Food Pantry.
