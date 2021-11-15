PORTAGE—Roger Adams, 64, Portage, Wis., passed on Oct. 26, 2021 at Meriter Hospital in Madison after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Clara Launders and his parents, Elmer and Marilyn Adams.

Roger was well known around Portage for doing what he loved, helping people from mowing lawns, taking out garbage for them and even snow removal to mention a few. He was happy, cheerful and friendly and was well liked by all that met him. He will be missed by all and mostly by his best friend, Kevin Burnside.