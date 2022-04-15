January 24, 1938—March 29, 2022

STOUGHTON—Addie Ree Gault, age 84, went to meet her Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

She was born in Ithaca on January 24, 1938, the daughter of Francis and Alice (Kearney) Gault. Addie graduated from Portage High School in 1956, and from Stevens Point Teacher College. She taught 8th grade math at the Stoughton Middle School. Addie Ree was active in her community and in her church, Stoughton United Methodist.

She is survived by her brother, Bill (Judi) Gault; nieces and nephews; family members; and friends.

Addie Ree was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, with Rev. James Salimes officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Skaalen.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your favorite charity.

