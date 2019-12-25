Adelbert Voigt, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM—Adelbert E. “Ade” Voigt, 91, of Beaver Dam, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Adelbert was born the son of Rev. Walter and Alma (Graese) Voigt on May 6, 1928, in Monticello, Minn. He graduated Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., in 1949. Ade faithfully served St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church and School, in Beaver Dam, as teacher, principal, choir director, and organist for 45 years. He was married to Ramona Damrow on July 18, 1965, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Ade’s passion was gardening, whether it was planting potatoes or tending to his roses.

Ade is survived by his wife, Ramona, of Beaver Dam; his children, Kathryn (Diego) Betancourt of Pewaukee and Timothy (Paulet) Voigt of West Salem, Wis.; his brother, Gerhardt Voigt; five grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Walmar and Donald.

A visitation will be held at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Seth Dorn will preside. Interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Reeseville.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.