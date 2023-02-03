April 24, 1938—Jan. 31, 2023

PORTAGE – Adell “Diane” G. Behnke, age 84, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born on April 24, 1938, in Kilbourn, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Regna (Breke) Halverson. She graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. Diane married Ron Behnke on April 9, 1960, at Newport Lutheran Church. She had worked at First National Bank / Associated Bank in Portage for 32 years. Diane loved fishing, sewing, cooking and baking. She was a “Jane of all trades”, and especially loved the Packers, Badgers and Bucks.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; their sons: Mike (Mindy) Behnke and their children, Rachel (Craig) Erpelding, Sami (fiance, Brent Hemb), Ellie (Tony) Ryan, Andy Linscheid, and Sami (Cole) Alexander; Mark (Jill) Behnke and his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Bortz; Rick (Kari) Behnke and their children, Payton, Raymond and Truman; her great-grandchildren: Emmett, Violet, Trey and Kye; her brother, Gary (Linda) Halverson; her brother-in-law, Jim Behnke; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Elaine, Marjory and Helen, her father- and mother-in-law, Donald and Helen Behnke and two brothers-in-law, Tom Behnke and Bob Kloehn.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church.

The family would like to thank Home Health United, Agrace and especially to Dr. Brenda Blohm for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.