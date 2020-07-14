Adelman, Donald L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. Adelman, age 85, of Cazenovia, Wis., passed away and joined his wife Letha, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born Jan. 3, 1935, on the home farm in Cazenovia to the late Edward L. and Martha (Dvorak) Adelman. He graduated from Cazenovia High School. On May 7, 1955, he was united in marriage to Letha E. Pahl at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

In addition to working for Dolly Madison Dairy, he and Letha farmed in the Westford Township for over 30 years until his retirement.

Don always enjoyed being a part of his community. He was a member of the Westford town board for many years, a member of the Cazenovia EMT and Fire Department, and St. Anthony's Knights of Columbus. With his love of hunting and fishing, he was also a hunter education instructor. He was a volunteer driver for Richland County ADRC.