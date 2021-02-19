Affeldt, Beth Morrison

She was born in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Judge Elton and Anna (Hinn) Morrison. At an early age, the family moved to Portage, where she graduated from high school. She attended the College of William and Mary for two years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1954. After one year of teaching physical education in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Lester Affeldt. Most of her married life was spent in Randolph where Les practiced law and Beth continued teaching until she retired to raise their three daughters. For many years she was active in the community and the Bethany Presbyterian Church. When Les retired in 1990, they spent many years dividing their time between their home in Randolph, their lake home near Webster, Wis., and winters in Florida. In 2006, they moved to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison.