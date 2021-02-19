Affeldt, Beth Morrison

MADISON/RANDOLPH/WEBSTER - Beth Affeldt, 89, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Columbus, Wis., the daughter of Judge Elton and Anna (Hinn) Morrison. At an early age, the family moved to Portage, where she graduated from high school. She attended the College of William and Mary for two years before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1954. After one year of teaching physical education in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Lester Affeldt. Most of her married life was spent in Randolph where Les practiced law and Beth continued teaching until she retired to raise their three daughters. For many years she was active in the community and the Bethany Presbyterian Church. When Les retired in 1990, they spent many years dividing their time between their home in Randolph, their lake home near Webster, Wis., and winters in Florida. In 2006, they moved to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge in Madison.
She will be remembered by many for her love of people and generous hospitality. Nothing made her happier than hosting family and friends at her lake home in a manner that rivaled a five-star hotel. The neighborhood 4th of July party was a special annual event. She loved to cook and, in her younger years, she was infamous for spending summers processing fruits and vegetables, earning her the nickname of the "The Pickle Queen" and a poem written by a friend commemorating her experience canning with Beth.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Beekman, Sun Prairie, Beth Ann (Michael) Groesbeck, Santa Fe, N.M., and Laura (Brian) Snyder, Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Megan (Darrell) Hughes, Madison, Paul Albano, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Phillip Gross, Chicago, Ill., Sarah Snyder, Pewaukee, and Nathan Snyder, Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Callie Hughes, Madison. She is further survived by one sister, Mary Ekvall-Bauer, Deland, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, in 2015; parents; sister, Annette Luckow; brother, Elton J. Morrison Jr.; and sister, Donna Morrison.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, Wis.
Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation or the Bethany Presbyterian Church, Randolph.
The family would like to thank Senior Helpers and Agrace Hospice who cared for Beth and made it possible for her to stay at home. A special thank you to Tanya, Marsha, Nina, Laura, Bree, Yemi, Cindi, Terri, and Brenda.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
