Affeldt, Daniel L.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Daniel Lee "Dan" Affeldt, age 56, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.

Dan was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 22, 1964, the son of Richard and Sandra (Miller) Affeldt. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1982. An avid sports fan, he played football for Beaver Dam High School and loved watching all Wisconsin sports teams, particularly the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He also enjoyed the outdoors and going hunting.

Dan is survived by his parents, Richard and Sandra Affeldt of Columbus; siblings, Debra (Don) Smith of New Berlin, Deena (John) Will of Lake Mills, and David Affeldt of Baraboo; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and other relatives.

Arrangements for Dan are pending.

