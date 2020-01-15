Agnes L. Olson, 100, of LaCrosse and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethany Riverside, LaCrosse.
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall, Wis., 54638. Pastor James Gerth will officiate. Relative and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 612 Division Street, LaCrosse, Wis., 54601. Pastor Joanne S. Richmond will officiate.
The SMITH-NELSON FUNERAL HOME, Kendall is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)