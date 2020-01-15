Agnes L. Olson, 100, of LaCrosse and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethany Riverside, LaCrosse.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall, Wis., 54638. Pastor James Gerth will officiate. Relative and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.