Agnew, Joseph

FALL RIVER - Joseph Agnew, 71, of Fall River, passed away Nov. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born July 9, 1949, in Columbus, the son of Clifford and Lois Agnew.

Joe graduated from Fall River High School in 1968. Joe enjoyed farming for most of his life.

Survivors include three daughters, Adina (George) of Oklahoma, Sonja (Gary) of Texas, and Susan (Travis Grimsley) of Texas; three brothers, Thomas (Megs), Steve (Diane Larson), and Christopher (Sandra), all of Fall River; three sisters, Patricia (Tim) Agnew-Howe of Cambia, Alice Agnew of Massachusetts, and Gail (Bill) Yanisch of Illinois; and two grandsons, Quint Hare of Texas and Garret Baker of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Stuart; and former wife, Regina Thiele.

Private services were held. He was laid to rest next to his parents at St. Patrick Cemetery in Doylestown. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio served the family.