BEAVER DAM—Alan “Al” W. Toellner, age 68, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 4, 2022 in Beaver Dam.

The family will be having a celebration of Al’s life later this year.

Alan Wayne Toellner was born on April 7, 1953 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Melvin and Grace (nee Margelofsky). Al was the guy who was always willing to help someone in need. He was self-employed and was an expert when it came to relocating a house. He worked hard and played harder. He enjoyed life and loved the outdoors where he could fish and hunt. Al also enjoyed playing horseshoes and tossing bags. He teased those he loved and enjoyed being a prankster. His greatest joy was his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters: Alisha (Michael) Rodriguez of Hudsonville, MI and Jennifer (Kyle) Peters of Waupun; his life-long companion, Cathy Toellner of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren: Caden, Christian, Brody, Jaxson, Emmerson, Roland, Calvin and Elliot; five brothers: Melvin (Priscilla) Toellner, Jr of Mayville, Charles (Delfina) Toellner, Thomas (Debbie) Toellner of Beaver Dam, Dennis (Gail) Toellner of Beaver Dam, and David (Lola) Toellner of Beaver Dam; his sister-in-law, Nancy Toellner of Massachusetts; other relatives and many close friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Steven Toellner.

